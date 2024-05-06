Comedian Nikki Glaser was on hand for Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady on Sunday night, but of course, the former quarterback wasn’t her only target. She also made sure to give fellow comedian Kevin Hart a thorough roasting, making fun of his “short films” and more.

Obviously, Glaser was playing on Hart’s 5’2″ frame in that description, considering he has starred in full-length feature films.

“You really gotta hand it to Kevin Hart — ’cause he can’t reach,” Glaser joked.

She then turned to Hart’s work ethic, which she mostly applauded, before going in on his prolific nature too.

“No one works harder than this man. Do you know that every morning, Kevin wakes up at 4 a.m. to make a sh–ty movie?” she joked. “No, I love your movies. Or, as I call them, short films. I’m kidding, I hate them.”

Eventually, Glaser returned to Hart’s height and even slipped in a joke about his friendship with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (one that earned audible “ohs” from the audience).

“No, sorry, Kevin, I don’t mean to belittle you, but, you be little, man,” she said. “Like, you’re a tiny guy. Kevin is 5′ 2”, 150 pounds, um — 155 after The Rock finishes, but –“

At that, Hart himself stood from his seat and applauded her. Worry not though, Glaser did eventually roast the target of honor, Tom Brady, poking fun at his divorce, how much money he lost in cryptocurrency and more.

Nikki Glaser went in on Kevin Hart at the #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/lKbSLKgH91 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 6, 2024

You can watch Nikki Glaser’s detour on Kevin Hart in the video above.