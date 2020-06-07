Scenes From Black Lives Matter Protests in LA With Michael B Jordan and More

The reason I’m in entertainment is because I believe in its transformative power. The power to inspire, the power to incite, the power to challenge.

That said, change doesn’t happen by sitting by and we have a commitment to the next generation as a duty to pay for those who fought, bled, and died to get us to where we are today. I’ve seen and experienced far too many instances of systemic racism in my life, in this business and out of it, to merely watch from the sidelines and if there’s something I can do to make it better but I don’t, then I don’t deserve whatever platform I may have.

As such, even though I’m not really a photographer I’ve been shooting stills all week at protests. Below are some of my shots from the entertainment industry protest yesterday, where we marched from the ICM headquarters in Century City to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown LA on Wednesday, where we protested outside of City Hall and the Hall of Justice, as well as a third protest in Santa Monica.