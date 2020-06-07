Scenes From Black Lives Matter Protests in LA With Michael B Jordan and More

“Change doesn’t happen by sitting by,” producer Tommy Oliver reminds us, in words and images

Tommy Oliver | June 7, 2020 @ 12:50 PM Last Updated: June 7, 2020 @ 1:18 PM
Actor Michael B. Jordan and Kendrick Sampson of BLD PWR join the march down Santa Monica Blvd. (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

The reason I’m in entertainment is because I believe in its transformative power. The power to inspire, the power to incite, the power to challenge.

That said, change doesn’t happen by sitting by and we have a commitment to the next generation as a duty to pay for those who fought, bled, and died to get us to where we are today. I’ve seen and experienced far too many instances of systemic racism in my life, in this business and out of it, to merely watch from the sidelines and if there’s something I can do to make it better but I don’t, then I don’t deserve whatever platform I may have.

As such, even though I’m not really a photographer I’ve been shooting stills all week at protests. Below are some of my shots from the entertainment industry protest yesterday, where we marched from the ICM headquarters in Century City to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown LA on Wednesday, where we protested outside of City Hall and the Hall of Justice, as well as a third protest in Santa Monica.

Michael B Jordan at BLM Century City

Michael B. Jordan at Black Lives Matter demonstration Saturday in Century City (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 167-3Q5A9715

Actress Alexi Underwood speaks in Century City  (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

black lives matter la

The crowd demonstrates on the steps of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 202-3Q5A9813

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 184-3Q5A9745

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 152-3Q5A9670

Actress Meagan Good speaks in Century City (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 137-3Q5A9634

Thandiwe Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Youth Vanguard, speaks in Century City (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 146-3Q5A9661

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 143-3Q5A9649

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 139-3Q5A9643

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 88-3Q5A9547

Janaya “Future” Kahn cries out

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 63-3Q5A9512

Kendrick Sampson of BLD PWR

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 54-3Q5A9471

The crowd marches in downtown L.A. (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 36-3Q5A9423

anthony anderson black lives matter

Anthony Anderson speaks (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 1-3Q5A9311

Protesters in downtown L.A. (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

kaylah brown black lives matter

Kaylah Brown speaks in Century City (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 51-3Q5A9468

Jesse Romero, Sr. (father of #JesseRomero)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 50-3Q5A9462

Helen Jones (mother of #JohnHorton)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 171-3Q5A9722

A protester in DTLA (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 144-3Q5A9651

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 46-3Q5A9447

Johnny Weber (brother of #AJWeber)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 32-3Q5A9404

Helen Jones (mother of #JohnHorton)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 93-3Q5A9554

A young protester in DTLA (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 126-3Q5A9610

A protester in DTLA (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 26-3Q5A9370

Lisa Hines (mother of #WakieshaWilson)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 103-3Q5A9574

A young protester in downtown L.A. (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 97-3Q5A9560

The crowd in downtown Los Angeles (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 19-3Q5A9351

Members of the National Guard and the LAPD in front of the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A.

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 7-3Q5A9326

Dr. Melina Abdullah of BLMLA and chair of the Pan-African Studies at California State University

Black Lives Matter rally BLM 238-3Q5A9879

brian grazer black lives matter

Producer Brian Grazer joins the protest in Santa Monica on Sunday May 31 (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

black lives matter

Protesters march in Santa Monica (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

black lives matter

A protester approaches the police in Santa Monica to ask for relief to continue the protest past curfew (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

black lives matter

The crowd marches in Century City (Photo by Tommy Oliver)

molly watson black lives matter

Molly Watson of Courage California speaks in Century City (Photo by Tommy Oliver

