Tony Awards Postponed Indefinitely as Broadway Theaters Remain Shut
Ceremony had been scheduled for June 7
Thom Geier | March 25, 2020 @ 11:31 AM
Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 11:51 AM
This year’s Tony Awards will be postponed indefinitely, the Broadway League announced Wednesday as theaters remained dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again,” the league said in a statement. “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”
The CBS-televised ceremony had been scheduled to take place at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, celebrating the best of a Broadway season that has been irreparably disrupted by the shutdown of all New York City theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 31 productions on the boards on March 12 before Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all theaters to close, with another eight due to begin preview performances ahead of the April 23 eligibility for this year’s Tony Awards.
Since then, several star-driven productions have announced closures after playing only preview performances, including Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” with Dan Stevens and a Laurie Metcalf-led revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”
In addition, other productions that had been scheduled to open this spring postponed their opening until the fall: Lincoln Center Theatre’s new Tom Kitt musical “Flying Over Sunset,” Roundabout’s musical revival “Caroline, or Change” and the Debra Messing-led play “Birthday Candles.”
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
"Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
"Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
All Broadway (and Off Broadway) theaters have shuttered until at least April 12 -- and there's no word yet on when performances might resume and whether this year's Tony Awards will proceed on June 7 as planned.
“Caroline or Change” is the latest affected
