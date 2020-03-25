Tony Awards Postponed Indefinitely as Broadway Theaters Remain Shut

Ceremony had been scheduled for June 7

| March 25, 2020 @ 11:31 AM Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 11:51 AM
tony awards

This year’s Tony Awards will be postponed indefinitely, the Broadway League announced Wednesday as theaters remained dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again,” the league said in a statement. “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

The CBS-televised ceremony had been scheduled to take place at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, celebrating the best of a Broadway season that has been irreparably disrupted by the shutdown of all New York City theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

There were 31 productions on the boards on March 12 before Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all theaters to close, with another eight due to begin preview performances ahead of the April 23 eligibility for this year’s Tony Awards.

Since then, several star-driven productions have announced closures after playing only preview performances, including Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” with Dan Stevens and a Laurie Metcalf-led revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

In addition, other productions that had been scheduled to open this spring postponed their opening until the fall: Lincoln Center Theatre’s new Tom Kitt musical “Flying Over Sunset,” Roundabout’s musical revival “Caroline, or Change” and the Debra Messing-led play “Birthday Candles.”

“Caroline or Change” is the latest affected

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

