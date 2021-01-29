Tony Awards Voting Set for March, But Still No Date for Ceremony

The Tony Awards plan to vote for its 74th annual awards beginning this March, but the ceremony itself to present those awards still doesn’t have a date.

Voting will now take place between March 1-15, and the show will still take place in conjunction with the re-opening of Broadway as was originally planned for 2020. It was first hoped the ceremony could take place last June. But as of now, Broadway remains dark through May 30, 2021.

“Voting for the 74th Annual Tony Awards will take place between March 1 – March 15, 2021. We will present the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place in 2020, in coordination with the re-opening of Broadway,” Tony Award Productions said in a statement to TheWrap.

Also Read: James Corden and Broadway Stars Celebrate 'One Day More' of Trump in 'Les Mis' Parody (Video)

Nominations were announced back in October, with the Alanis Morissette musical “Jagged Little Pill” and “Moulin Rouge!” leading all nominated musicals.

Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” led all of the nominees for plays, including a nomination for lead actress Joaquina Kalukango, with 12. It was tied by “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” which also had 12 nominations. Matthew Lopez’s two-part drama “The Inheritance” had 11 nominations.

The 2019-2020 Broadway season was cut short by COVID-19, meaning only 18 productions were eligible for the 2020 awards, which is roughly half the number that would be contending in a normal year. In fact, no musical revivals opened during the eligibility period, so that category was eliminated altogether.

In fact so few shows were eligible this year, one category had only one nominee, Aaron Tveit for “Moulin Rouge!” in the Best Actor (Musical) category. The rules state that he’ll win the prize if 60% of the voters select him to receive the Tony.