Paramount+’s Kiefer Sutherland series moves up into the No. 1 ranking after HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ ages off the list

The only thing that could knock “ The Last of Us ” off the top of the breakout shows ranking was time. As the HBO hit completed its 100-day run on the list, Paramount+’s “ Rabbit Hole ” took the top spot in the latest rankings with 21.2 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week of April 22-28, almost the same as last week — according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The relatively stable demand for “Rabbit Hole” is a good sign for the streamer, since content that follows a weekly episodic schedule is usually prone to seeing dips and spikes in demand during its run. It will be interesting to see how much audience demand for the Kiefer Sutherland-helmed political thriller might increase as it heads towards its finale on Monday.

With 20.2 times the demand average, “Daisy Jones & The Six” held onto its position in second place, despite another double-digit drop in demand.

Meanwhile, a minor 2% increase saw Peacock’s “Poker Face” climb up the rankings again to third place.

And after a meteoric premiere run last week, Tokyo MX’s “Oshi no Ko” took fourth place as it continued to hold strong with almost the same level of demand as the previous week, 18.6 times the average.

There were two new contenders in the breakout series ranking for the week. One of them, Netflix’s “Beef,” was the only series to have a notable increase in demand (up 8%) this week as it entered the ranking to take sixth place. The dark comedy series premiered on April 6, but almost a whole month later, it looks like audiences are catching up to it. With 17.9 times the average series demand, the series may turn out to be a sleeper hit for Netflix — especially given what critics and viewers have been saying about the show.

Top new shows, April 22-28, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The CW’s “Gotham Knights” made it back up the ranking to take seventh place despite a minor decline that saw it have 17.7 times the average series demand. Mnet’s

“Boys Planet” went up to eighth place with 17.6 times the average series demand, a 3% increase from last week. The spike in demand can be traced back to increased attention after its finale aired on April 20, after which viewers seem to have caught up with the show.

The other new entrant in the rankings this week was AMC’s “Lucky Hank,” which took 10th place with 17.3 times the average series demand. The series premiered on March 16 and seemed to have skated under the radar for a lot of audiences. It has been growing in demand though, and entered the ranking ahead of its penultimate episode premiere date on April 29.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.