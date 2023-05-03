Kiefer Sutherland stars in "Rabbit Hole."

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir of the Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

‘Rabbit Hole’ Slips Into the No. 1 Spot on the Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | May 3, 2023 @ 7:29 PM

Paramount+’s Kiefer Sutherland series moves up into the No. 1 ranking after HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ ages off the list

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The only thing that could knock “The Last of Us” off the top of the breakout shows ranking was time. As the HBO hit completed its 100-day run on the list, Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole” took the top spot in the latest rankings with 21.2 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week of April 22-28, almost the same as last week — according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

