the-idol-rachel-sennott-lily-rose-depp-troye-sivan-hbo

Rachel Sennott, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan in "The Idol." (Eddy Chen/HBO)

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Breaks Into the Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | June 14, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

The controversy over explicit scenes doesn’t seem to have hurt interest in the program

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

HBO’s “The Idol” made its debut on the breakout shows chart for the week of June 3-9 following its premiere on June 4. It had 20.1 times the average series demand and ranked as the fourth most in-demand breakout series in its first week, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

