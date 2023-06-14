The controversy over explicit scenes doesn’t seem to have hurt interest in the program

HBO’s “ The Idol ” made its debut on the breakout shows chart for the week of June 3-9 following its premiere on June 4. It had 20.1 times the average series demand and ranked as the fourth most in-demand breakout series in its first week, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“The Idol” has drawn attention and criticism for its gratuitously explicit scenes. Time will tell if that buzz can last or if this week’s surge in demand was driven by shock value.

Most in-demand new shows, June 3-9, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Last week’s two most in-demand breakout series, “Silo” and “Fubar,” managed to hold onto their first and second place rankings, respectively. However, demand for Apple TV+’s “Silo” held steady while demand for Netflix’s “Fubar” dropped by 11%, highlighting the different release strategies of the two shows. “Fubar” dropped all of its episodes on May 25 but “Silo” is scheduled to release episodes through June 30, giving it time to build demand going into its finale.

The “Grease” spinoff from Paramount+, “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” finally made its debut on our breakout shows ranking following its finale on June 1. The show premiered on April 6 but its demand reached new highs only in the last few weeks.

Max’s “Love & Death” saw the largest week-on-week drop in its demand, down 25% to 18.2 times the demand than the average series in the U.S. this week. The show reached an all-time demand high on May 26 when it became 30.1 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S., right after its May 25 finale. Since then, demand for the show has fallen sharply.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.