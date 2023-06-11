7 Most Shocking Moments From ‘The Idol’ Episode 2

Note: This article contains spoilers from “The Idol” Episode 2

Last week, “The Idol” held true to its Cannes reputation and shocked audiences on HBO as much it shocked viewers at the film festival. And this week was even more scandalous.

From “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim comes HBO’s latest Sunday night drama. “The Idol” follows a pop idol by the name of Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) whose career is in the decline after a recent nervous breakdown. Her desperation to regain fame leads her into the arms of Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and modern-day cult leader.

The first two episodes of the series debuted at Cannes to mixed reviews. Many called out its use of sex and nudity, criticizing the series for falling into male fantasies. But the drama was already being heavily scrutinized well before its premiere. When it wasn’t being written about for its costly reshoots, a deep dive by Rolling Stone published months before its release described the series as “torture porn.”

Directed by Levinson, Episode 2’s “Double Fantasy” primarily revolves around Jocelyn returning to the stage. But when the music video for the song she hates turns into a living nightmare, this pop star turns to Tedros and his crew for support. Don’t let that straightforward plot fool you; “The Idol’s” second episode was full of jaw-dropping moments:

Jocelyn’s new song started with audio of a woman having sex.

“The Idol” isn’t necessarily one for subtly. When the episode began with Jocelyn (Depp) in a tiny crop top and low rise jeans talking about her new sound, it was clear that sex was on her mind. But when that new song literally started with a woman — presumably her — elaborately moaning, it was a bit on the nose, even for Levinson.

Jocelyn choked herself again and had an intimate moment with a drinking glass.

While trying to figure out the next step for her song, Jocelyn thought back to her night with Tedros. That memory quickly led to Jocelyn pleasuring herself with her glass full of ice cubes and choking herself. By the way, this was the second time Jocelyn had choked herself while masturbating is just as many episodes. Naturally, she called Tedros to set up a round two in the next scene.

The pop star was three hours late to set because makeup had to cover her self-harm scars.

Most of Episode 2 revolved around Jocelyn recording her first music video after her mother’s death and her resulting mental breakdown. As everyone was gauging to see if Jocelyn still has “it,” the pressure was on for this celebrity. But before she even made it to set, Jocelyn was three and a half hours late. In hushed whispers, several members of her team reveal the delay was so that her makeup artist could cover up the self-harm scars on her thighs.

The HBO series didn’t shy away from Jocelyn’s self-inflicted injuries. After a particularly athletic take, Jocelyn threw in the towel for a second and took off her shoes, revealing her bloodied feet and opening her bloody thighs.

Tedros used a shock collar on one of his followers.

As Jocelyn tried to power through her music video, the episode temporarily checked in on what Tedros was doing, showing us our first glimpse of his headquarters. As half-naked people laid around him, Tedros instructed Izaak (Moses Sumney), a man in a skin-tight suit, to sink lower to the ground. Every time he failed, Tedros shocked him with a collar. Somehow this was all part of Tedros’ plan to turn this ordinary man into a star.

Dyanne was secretly working for Tedros.

Jocelyn may have been unable to complete her music video, but the day wasn’t a complete bust for her manager, Nikki (Jane Adams). After noticing one of the back-up dancers, Nikki asked Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) to sing for her. That impromptu auditions turned into a management offer from Nikki.

The only hiccup in this corporate synergy plan is the fact that Dyanne is working for Tedros. When she mentioned the offer to him, he responded that this deal will help cover what she owes him. Exactly why she owes him and how much remains a mystery.

Chloe secretly watched Jocelyn and Tedros have sex.

As Jocelyn and Tedros hooked up in Jocelyn’s bedroom, Chloe (Suzanna Son) watched them from the closet. That’s only one of the shocking moments centered around Chloe. Tedros’ follower also spent most of her time at Jocelyn’s house wandering around naked, including a naked piano performance.

Tedros and Jocelyn’s sex scene was graphic, even by HBO standards.

This time around, the camera didn’t show Jocelyn and Tedros physically having sex, but it didn’t need to. After instructing Jocelyn to put on a blindfold, Tedros told her to bend into certain positions. Filled with extra skimpy lingerie and a whole lot of closeups of Depp’s body, their second encounter blurred the lines between prestige smut and XXX.