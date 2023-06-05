"The Idol" creators The Weeknd, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim have assembled a diverse cast of young and upcoming talent like Lily-Rose Depp, singers such as Troye Sivan and Ramsey, as well as trans actors and models for their boundary-pushing series which has had more than its share of scandals even before it debuted.
Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn
Depp (who, as you probably know, is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis), stars as troubled, Britney-esque pop star Jocelyn who unwisely begins a relationship with cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye).
Depp previously appeared in the Kevin Smith movies "Tusk" and "Yoga Hosers" and the 2019 Timothée Chalamet film "The King."
Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd as Tedros
Tesfaye, who is also one of the series' co-creators stars as a cult-like nightclub owner who begins a relationship with Lily-Rose Depp's pop singer.
This is his first major acting role. The "Can't Feel My Face" singer previously had a small role in "Uncut Gems."
Rachel Sennott as Leia
Sennott (who stole the show in "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" and starred in "Shiva Baby") plays Jocelyn’s assistant and best friend, who tries to talk her out of seeing Tedros.
Dan Levy as Benjamin
The "Schitt's Creek" Emmy winner plays Jocelyn's publicist Benjamin. In the first episode, he's trying to figure out who's responsible for leaking a controversial private photo of her.
Troye Sivan as Xander
Australian singer/songwriter Sivan plays Jocelyn’s creative director, who has been one of her best friends since childhood.
His previous acting credits include "Boy Erased" and "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."
Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny
Destiny co-manages Jocelyn with Chaim (Hank Azaria). Per HBO, Destiny is one of the few supportive voices in Jocelyn’s life, and although she’s deeply invested in Jocelyn’s career success, she also cares about Jocelyn’s personal well-being.
Randolph previously appeared in "The Lost City," "Dolemite is My Name" and the Hulu series "High Fidelity."
Hank Azaria as Chaim
The star of "Huff" and "Brockmire" (and multiple characters on "The Simpsons"), plays Jocelyn's co-manager. In the pilot, he locks an intimacy coordinator in a bathroom when he tells Jocelyn she's broken her nudity rider by baring her breasts.
Moses Sumney as Izaak
Singer Sumney, whose songs include "Don't Bother Calling" and "Make Out in My Car," plays one of Tedros' followers who begins dating Leia, Jocelyn's assistant.
Sumney also appears in the upcoming "X" sequel "Maxxxine" opposite Mia Goth.
Jane Adams as Nikki Katz
The "Hacks" actress, who previously played a pimp on "Hung," stars as a record executive who declares, "Mental illness is sexy," in the first episode when someone questions having Jocelyn, who just had a nervous breakdown, wear a medical bracelet in a photo shoot.
Eli Roth as Andrew Finkelstein
The "Hostel" director, who also played Sgt. Donnywitz in "Inglourious Basterds," plays the Live Nation representative who just wants to make sure Jocelyn's ticket sales are good.
Ramsey as herself
The "Before I Knew It" singer (aka Rebecca Fisher) plays one of Tedros followers.
Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne
The Blackpink singer (also known as Jennie Kim) plays one of Jocelyn's backup dancers who's also a close friend.
Suzanna Son as Chloe
The actress, who was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her role in "Red Rocket," plays one of Tedros' followers.
Hari Nef as Talia
Talia is a Vanity Fair writer whose interview with Jocelyn coincides with the leak of the revenge porn photo.
Nef, a transgender model, previously starred in Levinson's film "Assassination Nation." She also played recurring characters on "Transparent" and "You."
Mike Dean
The Weeknd's real-life music producer also appears in the series.