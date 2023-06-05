We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘The Idol': Cast and Character Guide to the Divisive HBO Series (Photos)

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ”The Weeknd“ Tesfaye headline the cautionary tale about stardom from ”Euphoria“ creator Sam Levinson

| June 5, 2023 @ 5:21 PM
Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol

Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol (HBO)

The Idol
HBO

"The Idol" creators The Weeknd, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim have assembled a diverse cast of young and upcoming talent like Lily-Rose Depp, singers such as Troye Sivan and Ramsey, as well as trans actors and models for their boundary-pushing series which has had more than its share of scandals even before it debuted.

Lily Rose-Depp in "The Idol"
HBO

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

 

Depp (who, as you probably know, is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis), stars as troubled, Britney-esque pop star Jocelyn who unwisely begins a relationship with cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye).

 

Depp previously appeared in the Kevin Smith movies "Tusk" and "Yoga Hosers" and the 2019 Timothée Chalamet film "The King."

Abel Tesfay aka The Weeknd as Tedros in "The Idol" (Warner Discovery)
HBO

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd as Tedros

 

Tesfaye, who is also one of the series' co-creators stars as a cult-like nightclub owner who begins a relationship with Lily-Rose Depp's pop singer.

 

This is his first major acting role. The "Can't Feel My Face" singer previously had a small role in "Uncut Gems."

Rachel Sennott in "The Idol"
HBO

Rachel Sennott as Leia

 

Sennott (who stole the show in "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" and starred in "Shiva Baby") plays Jocelyn’s assistant and best friend, who tries to talk her out of seeing Tedros.

Dany Levy in "The Idol"
HBO

Dan Levy as Benjamin 

 

The "Schitt's Creek" Emmy winner plays Jocelyn's publicist Benjamin. In the first episode, he's trying to figure out who's responsible for leaking a controversial private photo of her. 

Troye Sivan in "The Idol"
HBO

Troye Sivan as Xander

Australian singer/songwriter Sivan plays Jocelyn’s creative director, who has been one of her best friends since childhood.

 

His previous acting credits include "Boy Erased" and "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

Vine Joy Randolph in "The Idol"
HBO

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

 

Destiny co-manages Jocelyn with Chaim (Hank Azaria). Per HBO, Destiny is one of the few supportive voices in Jocelyn’s life, and although she’s deeply invested in Jocelyn’s career success, she also cares about Jocelyn’s personal well-being.

 

Randolph previously appeared in "The Lost City," "Dolemite is My Name" and the Hulu series "High Fidelity."

Hank Azaria
Getty Images

Hank Azaria as Chaim

 

The star of "Huff" and "Brockmire" (and multiple characters on "The Simpsons"), plays Jocelyn's co-manager. In the pilot, he locks an intimacy coordinator in a bathroom when he tells Jocelyn she's broken her nudity rider by baring her breasts.

Moses Sumney in "The Idol"
HBO

Moses Sumney as Izaak

 

Singer Sumney, whose songs include "Don't Bother Calling" and "Make Out in My Car," plays one of Tedros' followers who begins dating Leia, Jocelyn's assistant.

 

Sumney also appears in the upcoming "X" sequel "Maxxxine" opposite Mia Goth.

Jane Adams in "The Idol"
HBO

Jane Adams as Nikki Katz

 

The "Hacks" actress, who previously played a pimp on "Hung," stars as a record executive who declares, "Mental illness is sexy," in the first episode when someone questions having Jocelyn, who just had a nervous breakdown, wear a medical bracelet in a photo shoot.

Eli Roth in "The Idol"
HBO

Eli Roth as Andrew Finkelstein

 

The "Hostel" director, who also played Sgt. Donnywitz in "Inglourious Basterds," plays the Live Nation representative who just wants to make sure Jocelyn's ticket sales are good.

Ramsey in "The Idol"
HBO

Ramsey as herself

 

The "Before I Knew It" singer (aka Rebecca Fisher) plays one of Tedros followers.

Jennie Ruby Jane in "The Idol"
HBO

Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne

 

The Blackpink singer (also known as Jennie Kim) plays one of Jocelyn's backup dancers who's also a close friend.

Suzanna Son in "The Idol"
HBO

Suzanna Son as Chloe

 

The actress, who was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her role in "Red Rocket," plays one of Tedros' followers.

Hari Nef in "The Idol"
HBO

Hari Nef as Talia

 

Talia is a Vanity Fair writer whose interview with Jocelyn coincides with the leak of the revenge porn photo. 

Nef, a transgender model, previously starred in Levinson's film "Assassination Nation." She also played recurring characters on "Transparent" and "You."

Mike Dean in "The Idol"
HBO

Mike Dean

 

The Weeknd's real-life music producer also appears in the series.