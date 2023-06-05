Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp embrace in "The Idol." (HBO)

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Debuts to 913,000 Viewers

by | June 5, 2023 @ 2:00 PM

The drama’s premiere viewership was on par with the openers for ”Euphoria“ and ”The White Lotus“

Sam Levinson’s newest HBO drama “The Idol” debuted to 913,000 viewers on its Sunday evening premiere across Max and linear HBO telecasts, figures on par with the premiere viewership for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” according to Nielsen and first party data.

Loree Seitz

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

