“Euphoria” fans might have been surprised to see the Sam Levinson universe extending into the series premiere of his new series “The Idol” with a cameo from “Euphoria” royalty Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez in the HBO drama.

In the first episode of the “The Idol,” Demie can be seen briefly in the nightclub scene, as she dances with rebounding pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) in the nightspot owned by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). The trio dances together initially before Jocelyn peels off to meet up with Tedros, and Demie’s character continues to dance with Dyanne.

While it is unclear if Demie is reprising her role as Maddy in “The Idol,” or instead playing another person — reports note that Demie is credited as “club girl number two” — Levinson reportedly confirmed at the Cannes Film Festival, where “The Idol” debuted its first two episodes, that “Euphoria” and “The Idol” take place in the same universe.

SO BASICALLY DYANNE AND MADDIE MEET BECAUSE THE IDOL AND EUPHORIA HAS THE SAME UNIVERSEpic.twitter.com/ShnteF5MxV — ed. stream bite me ! (@jungwonpopping) June 5, 2023

Love for Demie’s “Euphoria” character Maddy has only grown since Season 2 premiered last spring, as many fans sided with Maddy during her feud with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), which began when Maddy learned that Cassie had been hooking up with Maddy’s ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi).

It’s currently unknown whether Demie will appear further into the series, whose five-episode first installment premieres Sundays on HBO, or if her cameo was solely for the premiere episode.

“The Idol,” which is co-created and co-executive produced by Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, follows pop star Jocelyn (Depp), who attempts to rebound her chart-topping career after a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour. While Jocelyn’s managers and creative team desperately try to salvage her image, when she paths with nightclub owner Tedros (Tesfaye), chaos and debauchery ensues.

In addition to Depp and Tesfaye, the series features Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jane Adams, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott and Hari Nef, among others.

“The Idol” Episode 1 is now streaming on Max.