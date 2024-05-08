Travis Kelce Sets First Major Acting Role in Ryan Murphy Series ‘Grotesquerie’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is moving his talents to the small screen. Kelce, who is also in a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, as been cast in Ryan Murphy’s FX series “Grotesquerie.”

The series, which began production in February, also stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville. It is unclear what Kelce’s role will be.

The role is Kelce’s first in a scripted production. The football player hosted “Saturday Night Live” in March 2023.

Kelce signed with CAA for off-the-field representation two months later. In January 2024, he told reporters after a Chiefs football game that his post-retirement plans included exploring acting as a full-time job. After he clarified he had “no reason to stop playing football,” Kelce explained he was inspired by his time on “SNL.”

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” Kelce said. “The ‘SNL’ stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

Murphy released the first trailer for the series in February. The all-text video included audio from Nash-Betts’ character, who said, “I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now. There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.”

Kelce is not the first non-actor Murphy has brought on to a production. He previously gave Lady Gaga her first acting role on “American Horror Story: Hotel” and gave reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian her first acting role on “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

FX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. Deadline first reported this news.