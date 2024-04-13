Jake Paul might be busy training for his July fight against Mike Tyson, but that’s not the only bout on his mind. In a Fox News clip shared by former President Donald Trump, the YouTube star-turned-boxer asserted that if Trump fought Biden in a boxing match, the Republican candidate “wouldn’t even have to punch” Biden, who “would just fall over from the wind.”

Yes, it’s a jab (so to speak) at Biden’s age and whether he projects strength.

The fighter continued to cozy up to the GOP party leader, adding, “And Trump, if you’re watching this, this is an invite. I know you used to promote Tyson, so I’d love to have you at the fight … Donny, pull up, we’ve got tickets for you.”

Trump provided no further commentary to the video. Paul was being interviewed by Jesse Watters as he prepares to go glove-to-glove with Tyson, the man many consider boxing’s all-time greatest heavyweight champion, on July 20 for Netflix. Tyson has repeatedly taunted Paul, whose only loss was also his only match against an active pro boxer.

In the same interview, Paul told Watters, “I believe I have what it takes to beat him and I know this is the toughest test of my life, and it’s an honor to be in there with Mike. But at the end of the day, I’m going to be the one who gets my hand raised.”

On Saturday, the 57-year-old Tyson shared a video of himself training for the match, sparring with a partner covered in pads, and captioned it, “Can’t wait for this to be Jake.”

Paul has also insisted that the bout will be a real fight, not just an exhibition match. Differences can include whether judges are involved, the fighters’ goal in the match, how heavy the gloves are and the length of the rounds.

On April 2, Tyson told Sean Hannity the match is for exhibition. On Wednesday, promoter Bryce Holden told USA Today he has not yet filed any requests pertaining to the fight with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). The organization will determine whether the match will be a pro fight or an exhibition.

Watch the clip from Paul’s interview in the video above.