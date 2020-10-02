Go Pro Today

President Trump Has ‘Mild Symptoms’ Following COVID-19 Diagnosis, Chief of Staff Says

President announced he and first lady tested COVID-positive Thursday night

| October 2, 2020 @ 7:58 AM Last Updated: October 2, 2020 @ 8:03 AM
Donald Trump September 2020

Photo credit: Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Friday that President Donald Trump’s symptoms are mild after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reporters on the scene.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly quoted Meadows as saying, “The president does have mild symptoms…He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic.”

PBS News’ Judy Woodruff confirmed the “mild symptoms” quote.

The president announced on Twitter Thursday night he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

