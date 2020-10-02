White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Friday that President Donald Trump’s symptoms are mild after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reporters on the scene.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly quoted Meadows as saying, “The president does have mild symptoms…He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic.”

PBS News’ Judy Woodruff confirmed the “mild symptoms” quote.

The president announced on Twitter Thursday night he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

More to come…