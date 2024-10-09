Seth Meyers Mocks Trump Getting Fact-Checked by Laura Ingraham: ‘Like Getting Fashion Advice From Kevin Smith’ | Video

Donald Trump once again lied about the Biden administration’s response to Hurricane Helene over the weekend, but he was once again fact-checked for it — by Fox News host Laura Ingraham. And that surprised Seth Meyers a bit on Tuesday night.

While doing an interview on “The Ingraham Angle” on Saturday, Trump tried to accuse Vice President Harris of going to campaign fundraisers instead of being on the ground in North Carolina to help with relief efforts.

Ingraham immediately corrected him though, telling him that Harris was in North Carolina that very day, for several hours.

“Imagine being such a liar that you get fact-checked by Laura Ingraham. That’s like getting fashion advice from Kevin Smith,” Meyers joked, pulling up a photo of the “Clerks” star in one of his signature oversized jackets.

“And I love you, dude. You know I love you,” Meyers continued. “You look like an 8-year-old with a court date.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump has lied about the Biden administration’s response to Helene. He also previously claimed that the president and vice president have been using FEMA relief funds to help resettle migrants in the United States.

FEMA administrators have declared the accusation “ridiculous and just plain false,” and even Republican officials in North Carolina have debunked it.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.