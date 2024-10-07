‘The View’ Torches Trump’s Lies About FEMA Aid for Hurricane Helene: ‘One of the Most Evil Things He’s Ever Done’ | Video

Despite it being untrue, Donald Trump continues to accuse President Biden and Vice President Harris of misappropriating FEMA aid money meant for Hurricane Helene recovery — and the hosts of “The View” have just about had it.

According to Trump, the Biden administration is actually using relief funds to “give it to their illegal immigrants that they want to have vote for them this season.” FEMA administrators have declared the accusation “ridiculous and just plain false,” and even Republican officials in North Carolina have debunked it.

So, to kick off Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the women shredded the presidential hopeful, reminding audiences that he handled disaster relief in Puerto Rico by tossing rolls of paper towels into crowds.

TRUMP PUSHES FALSE CLAIMS ABOUT FEMA DISASTER FUNDS & MIGRANTS: After the former president made false claims, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on how misinformation and lies are hurting recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/gQbylPvseI — The View (@TheView) October 7, 2024

“Why people would want to put that out there to people who are suffering — people have lost their homes, towns are gone. Why would you get out there and tell them there’s no help for them?” moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked.

Co-host Sunny Hostin had a quick answer to that, though.

“The Trump administration, I think, of course we all know, thrives on despair,” she said. “And it thrives on fear and making people fear that, but for Trump, they’re in real trouble. But he also is known for projecting and what I learned was, while he’s falsely accusing the Biden administration of redirecting these funds, that’s exactly what he did.“

The hosts also pointed out that, as a result of Trump’s lies, FEMA is seeing less volunteers come out to help. But for host Sara Haines, Hostin’s point about projecting is especially important, particularly in regards to future disasters, should he get elected again.

“He’s telecasting not only what he has done, but what he would do in this same situation, when people are down and out,” she said. “It is the most evil thing — one of the most evil things he’s ever done.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.