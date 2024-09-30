‘The View’: Whoopi Gets Censored On-Air After Rare Failure to Hold Back Curse Word

Whoopi Goldberg is typically pretty good at pulling herself back when she comes close to letting a curse word slip on “The View,” but on Monday morning she couldn’t do it. Fortunately for her, the network did censor her in time.

The moment came during the second segment of the ABC talk show, as Whoopi and her cohosts discussed Donald Trump’s latest attack on Kamala Harris, in which he called her “mentally disabled.” Playing the clips back, Whoopi sighed deeply as they ended, taking a moment to compose herself.

“It is exhausting,” she said, agreeing with Joy Behar. “It’s exhausting. Do we say, ‘Hey listen, pronounce her name right you moron’? Do we have to keep — no, no. No, no, no.” (Those nos were for the audience though, applauding her jab at Trump).

Whoopi added that Trump is “unhinged,” before noting how irritated she is that she hasn’t heard “jacks–t” about Trump’s mental state — she nearly finished the cuss there, but caught herself that time — after months of hearing it about President Biden.

As the conversation continued, the hosts agreed and piled on Trump’s other recent antics, including suggesting an event similar to “The Purge”, where police would be allowed to be violent without repercussions. But, when host Sunny Hostin noted that she hopes people are paying attention, Whoopi bluntly said that she doesn’t believe anyone is anymore.

“I think everyone is at this place where it’s no longer — your shock value has worn off,” she said. “We know you’re gonna say stupid s–t.”

The host definitely didn’t catch herself on that one, though, as the audio cut out, the crowd laughed, and her cohosts giggled a bit while she checked with producers off-screen. Hostin immediately confirmed, “They caught it.”

“I told you I don’t feel good,” Whoopi said before continuing on.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. You can watch full episodes later that afternoon on YouTube.