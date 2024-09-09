Nancy Pelosi Cracks Up ‘The View’ With Realization She’s Allowed to Talk Politics

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was delighted to learn she could discuss politics on “The View” Monday morning, earning a huge laugh from both the hosts and the audience of the ABC talk show.

Though she was on the show to promote her new memoir “The Art of Power,” the hosts naturally asked her for all her thoughts on presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, and the election in general. But one question in particular sparked the realization and ensuing excitement for Pelosi.

It came as host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked how optimistic Pelosi is for Harris, and whether or not Democrats can win back control of the House of Representatives.

“Well, thank you for that question. I didn’t know if we could talk politics here, but…” Pelosi responded, getting cut off by the roaring laughter of the crowd and the hosts.

“Have you watched our show?” host Ana Navarro shot back.

Indeed, for those unfamiliar with “The View,” the women get into politics just about daily. Pelosi started to clarify that she meant she wasn’t sure if she could get into politics herself, but Whoopi had a response to offer to Ana’s question.

“Probably not, she’s been busy,” Whoopi said, which Navarro conceded to.

