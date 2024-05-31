Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted live on Fox News Thursday to the guilty verdict of 34 felony charges against Donald Trump. Calling on God “help America after what I’ve seen in the last few weeks,” the conservative Fox News host slammed the legal proceedings as being practices seen in “kangaroo courts and third world countries.”

“This is lunacy,” Pirro said. “And I think that any red-blooded American that sees this is going to understand this isn’t what we do to our political enemies. This is what they do in kangaroo courts and third world countries. God help America after what I’ve seen in the last few weeks.”

Pirro began the heated Fox News segment by breaking down her credentials as a former prosecutor and a judge “who knows the state courts and knows the state law” — and knows that the hush money fraud trial against Trump “is riddled with reversible error.”

“I know that there was no basis to charge this crime, this alleged crime, and to resurrect dead misdemeanors based upon non-unanimous federal violations of the election law or of the tax law,” she said, adding that “there’s also a gut punch to the criminal justice system in the United States.”

She lambasted the “progressive, left agenda” that seemingly let’s violent criminals on the streets “violently attacking people” while going after “one of the most famous individuals in the world” in Trump.

“The former President of the United States, who can be taken down by a George Soros-funded prosecutor on a crime that doesn’t exist where not one person put his finger anywhere near that bookkeeping, and now they’re going to return a verdict and say, ‘Oh, he’s guilty, he’s definitely guilty,’” she bemoaned. “This is a jury pool made out of 85 to 90% of the people are anti-Trump, not pro-anybody. Anti-Trump. That’s the jury pool. We knew it.”

Pirro also went after Judge Juan Merchan’s supposed bias and his collaboration with “an anti-Trump prosecutor.”

“America is going to respond to this. This is a gut punch. We want to see politicians fight, we don’t want to see what they do in third world countries, to have one side start indicting and jailing the other side. This is not American. This is not who we are,” she continued, breathlessly. “And to see this happen before our eyes when we know that this is not legitimate, when a defendant was not advised of the crimes that he was charged with, they don’t even know what the crimes are until we get to the charge and the jury as if the prosecution and the judge with a wink and nod said, ‘Hey, I’ll give you that old accomplice testimony, even though we didn’t charge Donald Trump with aiding and abetting anyone else, I’ll throw it in as a matter of law, he’s an accomplice. And I’ll throw in those federal election violations so they’ll have to say, “Yeah, Donald Trump must’ve done it too.”

Watch Pirro’s full breakdown of the Trump verdict in the Fox News video above.