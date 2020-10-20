Trump Will Still Debate Despite New Mic-Muting Rule
The Trump campaign said a new microphone-muting policy is “biased,” but the president will still be there Thursday
Lindsey Ellefson | October 20, 2020 @ 6:23 AM
Last Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 6:33 AM
Getty Images
President Trump’s campaign said he will still attend Thursday’s debate against Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a new mic-muting rule for their final meet-up. On Monday, the commission said each candidate would speak uninterrupted for two minutes at the top of each 15-minute segment.
Late Monday night, Trump’s re-election campaign put out a statement that called the new rule “biased,” but affirms the incumbent candidate’s plan to attend.
“President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate,” said the statement. “This was supposed to be the foreign policy debate, so the President still looks forward to forcing Biden to answer the number one relevant question of whether he’s been compromised by the Communist Party of China.”
The statement went on to list foreign policy questions Trump hopes to ask Biden himself “if the media won’t.”
The new rule about muted microphones has little to do with questions the media will or will not ask. During Thursday’s debate, Trump and Biden will both be given two minutes of uninterrupted speaking time at the beginning of each 15-minute block. During each candidate’s allotted two minutes, the other candidate’s microphone will be muted.
Trump pulled out of the second debate with Democratic nominee Biden earlier this month after the bipartisan commission made the event virtual due to Trump’s recent COVID-19 test.
During the first debate back in September, Trump was widely panned on both sides of the aisle for incessantly interrupting his rival.
