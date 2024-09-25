Trump Promising to Be a Protector of Women Is a ‘Gaslighting Performance for the Ages,’ Nicolle Wallace Says | Video

Donald Trump’s promises that women “will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared” under his watch if he’s elected this November constituted “a gaslighting performance for the ages,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday.

“I am your protector. I want to be your protector as president. I have to be your protector,” Trump told campaign supporters Monday night. “I hope you don’t make too much of it. I hope the fake news doesn’t go, he wants to be their protector. Well, I am as president. I have to be your protector.”

“You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You’re not going to be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected and I will be your protector,” he continued.

“Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion,” Trump concluded.

As Wallace pointed out, Trump is largely seen as responsible for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. Several justices that he nominated — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — jointed Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas to overturn the right to an abortion in the United States.

The decision resulted in a number of “draconian” abortion bans that were “ushered in all across our country,” Wallace noted.

She also brought up businessman Bernie Moreno, who is running his own Senate campaign this year, and his own Monday night assertion that “suburban women” who are “single issue voters” are the real problem this election. “We’re the problem. Women who are quote, ‘Crazy for worrying about all this silly stuff anyway, abortion rights,’” Wallace said.

Reproductive rights have been a consistent discussion throughout the 2024 presidential campaign cycle. This month, the family of Amber Thurman, whose abortion care-related death in 2022 is among the first to have been described as “preventable,” spoke at Oprah Winfrey’s town hall for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I want y’all to know Amber was not a statistic,” Thurman’s mother Shanette said on Thursday. “She was loved by a family, a strong family, and we would have done whatever to get my baby, our baby, the help that she needed.”

Due to new abortion laws in her home state of Georgia, Thurman was forced to travel out of state for a surgical abortion when she was 9 weeks pregnant. She was unable to make the appointment and was instead given medication to begin the abortion at home. However, the fetal tissue was not completely expelled from her body and when she went to the emergency room in Georgia for help, doctors were unsure if they could treat her — which resulted in Thurman spending 20 hours waiting for care.

