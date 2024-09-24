Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Set Competing TV Town Halls for October

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will appear in separate town halls hosted by TelevisaUnivision just days apart next month.

The two presidential hopefuls have set their town halls for early October. Trump’s town hall (“Los Latinos Preguntan … Donald Trump Responde”) will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 p.m. ET from Miami, while Harris’ town hall (“Los Latinos Preguntan … Kamala Harris Responde”) will be Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 p.m. ET from Las Vegas.

The in-person audiences for both televised town halls will largely be comprised of undecided Hispanic voters who will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions.

“Noticias Univision serves as a two-way bridge: we bring every voice to our community while conveying the concerns of Latinos to those in power,” Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univision, said on Tuesday. “There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the U.S., making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation.”

Anchor Enrique Acevedo will moderate both town halls. They’ll both air with Spanish-language translation on Univision and stream on ViX’s Noticias 24/7 channel and will also be available in English on Noticias Univision’s YouTube channel.

Plus, this might be the last time voters get anything close to resembling a real debate before Election Night. Although Harris agreed to a second debate hosted by CNN that would take place Oct. 23, Trump has continued to refuse the invitation.

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN’s invitation to a debate,” Harris’ spokesperson Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a previous statement. “Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN’s moderators, rules and ratings.”

Trump’s stance on not appearing for a second debate with Harris hasn’t changed since it was unanimously agreed — by every news outlet but Trump himself — that he lost the first one. He claimed at a North Carolina rally on Saturday that Harris “wants to do a debate right before the election with CNN because she’s losing badly.”