Tucker Carlson Claims a ‘Whistleblower’ Told Him the NSA Is Spying on Him (Video)

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson always feels like there’s somebody watching him. And by “somebody” we mean the United States Department of Defense.

More specifically, the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said during his show Monday that he’s convinced that president Joe Biden’s administration is using the National Security Agency to monitor his digital communications and follow his every move. This suspicion is fueled by an anonymous source, who claims to have access to the NSA.

“Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the US government, who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take the show off the air,” Tucker alleged. “Now, that’s a shocking claim, and ordinarily we would be skeptical; it is illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. It’s a crime. It’s not a third world country. Things like that should not happen in America. But unfortunately, they do happen and in this case, they did happen.”

Tucker repeatedly cited an anonymous “whistleblower who is in a position to know” what’s being monitored at the NSA, adding that the source had gained access to his text and email records. While Tucker didn’t say that he suspected anyone else was being monitored, he said the Biden White House is “spying on us,” implying he’s concerned that other people at the network or involved with “Tucker Carlson Tonight” were also involved.

Tucker said the leaker had copies of personal conversations that were previously unknown to the public and left the host surprised to learn he was allegedly compromised.

The source “repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on, that could have only come directly from my texts and emails; there’s no other possible source for that information, period,” Tucker said. “The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that this morning.”

Tucker said that he and Fox News reached out to the NSA and FBI’s press offices and also filed a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) to learn what records the NSA was seizing, if any. Neither organization has replied. Tucker also urged Congress to “force transparency on the intelligence agencies immediately,” but didn’t elaborate exactly what he wanted lawmakers to do.

“We don’t expect to hear much back, that’s the way they usually go,” Tucker said of the FOIA requests. “Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. If they are doing it to us — and again, they are definitely doing it to us — they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary, and we need to stop it right away.”

