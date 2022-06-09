‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Rounds up Friendly Guest Posse to Trash Jan. 6 Hearings While They Happen

Tucker Carlson kicked off the prime-time Thursday lineup for Fox News Channel – the only major news network not to broadcast the Jan. 6 Committee hearings in full – complaining about the nature of proceedings going on in the background while while wrangling a robust lineup of familiar guests to join the grousing about them.

It was certainly a juggling act, and Carlson and his guests pulled off their first night of the much-criticized strategy without a hiccup.

In a surprise, Fox News Channel presented “Tucker” without ads for the entire hour, and made good on it promise to “break in” to the hearings when “warranted” – but never took the chance to do so live. Instead, Fox cherry-picked statements from the committee’s only Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, teeing up their anti-riot statements for the conga-line of guest commenters to hammer.

All the while, a video feed from the primetime hearings, which were gaveled in the same minute “Tucker Carlson Tonight” kicked off at 8 p.m. ET, were popped in and out of a window over Carlson’s shoulder. With the audio mostly muted, Carlson began rolling in some of his friendliest allies – including sports journalist Jason Whitlock, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, and several others – each of whom trashed the committee’s big show as it was getting underway.

“They’re just trying to tap into fear and emotion,” Whitlock said.

Each guest got the usual minute-or-so segment to unload criticisms of the Jan. 6 hearings – and each opened with a point they were clearly prepared to make.

“It’s literally being produced by someone from ABC news with little regard for the truth,” said Gabbard.

“When the political violence benefits them, they turn a blind eye toward it,” said CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp. “When it doesn’t, they want to put people in jail.”

Comparisons to the summer 2020 riots, calling Jan. 6 a mere riot, highlighting Donald Trump’s offer of National Guard Troops for Capitol security, pointing out the situation at the southern borders, questioning billions in federal money authorized for security in Ukraine – all the usual talking-points had their requisite moment in Carlson’s primetime special.

“The point is not to get to the truth,” he said. “It’s to hide the truth. And to declare war against people who don’t share their political agenda.”

One guest, Ned Ryun, CEO of American Majority, looked forward to a day when Republicans would be in power – and could offer their own version of what happened on Jan. 6.

“The GOP majority will unearth the truth,” he said, “and release all 14,000 hours of footage.”

If the hearings weren’t going on live – over Carlson’s shoulder and on every major news network in America – you might just think it was another regular night on “Tucker.”