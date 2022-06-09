The Jan. 6 committee hearings are set to begin Thursday, and they’ll be airing in primetime across the country. So, naturally, Trevor Noah had to weigh in ahead of the broadcast.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” the late night host pointed out that almost every major broadcast and cable news network will be airing the hearings live — except for Fox News. Instead, Fox is going to keep their primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham intact and break away to cover the hearings “as news warrants.”

“They’re going to be spending all night talking about the real culprit,” Noah said as a photo of Carlson popped up on the screen beside him.

In a mocking voice, Noah continued: “Why is nobody talking about how Congress has too many doors? If there was only one door in and out, this never would have happened. The crowd would have peacefully dispersed after hanging Mike Pence.”

Later during the segment, Noah likened the upcoming hearings to the Watergate hearings in 1973. Only this time, Congress is going to have to make the proceedings much more entertaining if they want to hold the attention of most Americans.

“That was a different time. They only had, what? Three channels back then?” he said. “America’s only choice for entertainment in 1973 was either watching the Watergate hearings or chain smoking in between heart attacks.”

Luckily, Noah had some ideas as to how Congress might be able to spice up the hearings, like adding a kiss cam for the witnesses or get Shakira to perform.

“Or, you know what? They should just get sex involved. I’m gonna say it. That’s what made the Bill Clinton scandal so big,” he said. “That guy who stole the podium, did he have sex with it afterward? Or that guy who dressed in the animal skins. That was a sex thing, right? That had to be a sex thing.”

You can watch the full clip above.