‘Tulsa King’ Muscles Onto List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About After Season 2 Premiere

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” remains No. 1 on the list, as well as at the box office, earning more than $226 million domestically thus far. “NFL Football” holds its position at No. 2 for the second week in a row as the season is underway.