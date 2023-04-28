Peacock has unveiled a first look at the upcoming “Twisted Metal” TV series based on the beloved PlayStation video game franchise, and while it’s merely a teaser, the vibes are definitely on point.

Anthony Mackie stars in the live-action half-hour TV series adaptation, which follows a motor-mouthed outsider who’s offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Per the synopsis, “With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Indeed that ice cream truck makes an appearance at the end of the teaser, offering a preview of the character Sweet Tooth played by Samoa Joe (and voiced by Will Arnett).

The show is based on an original take by “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and is written by Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”). The cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as quiet, Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, Richard Cabral as Loud and Neve Campbell as Raven. Kitao Sakurai directs multiple episodes.

All 10 episodes of the live-action series debut on Peacock on July 27.

Executive producers are Reese and Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

Watch the “Twisted Metal” teaser trailer above.