Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company's Transparency and Accountability

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

How Twitter and Facebook Moderation Rules Are Set Up to Fail

by | October 19, 2020 @ 4:01 PM

Inconsistent and selectively-enforced rules led to fiasco surrounding the decision to block a New York Post report on Joe Biden’s son

Twitter and Facebook’s decision last week to block the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, has made their arbitrary and capriciously-enforced moderation policies into a joke. It’s also put the legal safeguards they enjoy in jeopardy.

For both companies, the goal was to not be the story in 2020, much as they were following the 2016 election. That has backfired spectacularly. Instead, their decisions last week have made them an even bigger story heading into this year’s election. That’s a direct result of having rules that few understand, are enforced seemingly at random and can appear to change on a whim.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

