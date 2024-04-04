Universal Studios Group has named Blossom Lefcourt as its new global head of business affairs.

Lefcourt, who most recently served as eOne Television’s executive vice president of global business and legal affairs, has worked across multiple platforms and projects ranging from “Yellowjackets” to “A Gentlemen in Moscow.” During her tenure at eOne, she oversaw all overall and first-look deals, including Mark Gordon, Alexi Hawley, Beau Willimon and more.

Prior to that, she served as ViacomCBS’ executive vice president of business and legal affairs and deputy general counsel, where she was responsible for overseeing all development and production business and legal affairs for the entertainment and youth brands channels and studios, including Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network and Smithsonian Channel. In addition, she structured and negotiated major overall deals, including for Trevor Noah, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, Darren Star and Taylor Sheridan.

Blossom spent the first part of her career at Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, leading business and legal affairs.

“Blossom has the technical expertise, deep industry knowledge and collaborative approach needed to head our global team and support all of USG’s diverse business needs across our four studios,” USG chairman Pearlena Igbokwe said in a memo to staff. “In addition to her résumé, Blossom’s energy, passion for the role and commitment to reinforcing a positive culture proved that she was the right fit for our USG family, and I am confident she will be an excellent addition to our remarkable business affairs team.”

Universal Studio Group is the umbrella brand that houses Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios.

Together, the four studios produce over 3,000 hours of programming currently airing or streaming around the globe and own one of the largest libraries in the world with over 130,000 episodes of television. Its current hits include the “Law & Order,” “Chicago” and “FBI”-branded franchises, Emmy Award-winning “Hacks,” “The Equalizer,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Bupkis,” “Chucky,” “Dr. Death,” “That’s My Jam,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “Everyone Else Burns” and “We Are Lady Parts,” to name a few.

Lefcourt’s appointment comes after Masami Yamamoto departed the role in November 2023. Since her departure, Jeremy Adell has been acting as interim lead.

“I’d like to thank Jeremy Adell for filling in as interim head during this search. It goes without saying that Jeremy is a tremendous asset to USG and will continue to drive our business as part of Blossom’s team,” Igbokwe added. “As we constantly strive to deliver ambitious and entertaining projects from the industry’s most visionary storytellers, it is our innovation, collaboration and creativity that truly propel our success. Thank you all for being part of our extraordinary team.”