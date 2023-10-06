In the ever-evolving world of American television, hundreds of shows are produced every year with the aim to captivate domestic viewers. However, with the global expansion of the entertainment sector, an intriguing pattern has surfaced: some American TV series are becoming immensely popular overseas, sometimes even outperforming their U.S. demand. A show that might receive a lukewarm reception in the U.S. could become a sensation in regions like Europe, Asia or South America.

The rise of global streaming services and improved internet accessibility means international audiences now have unprecedented access to American content, just as Americans can more readily explore international shows.