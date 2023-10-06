From ‘Sistas’ to ‘The Idol,’ These US Shows Are More Popular Overseas (Chart)

Available to WrapPRO members

‘Desperate Housewives’ is 125% more popular in Russia than it is at home

american-tv-shows-more-popular-overseas-sistas-the-idol
(BET/HBO)
Parrot Analytics

In the ever-evolving world of American television, hundreds of shows are produced every year with the aim to captivate domestic viewers. However, with the global expansion of the entertainment sector, an intriguing pattern has surfaced: some American TV series are becoming immensely popular overseas, sometimes even outperforming their U.S. demand. A show that might receive a lukewarm reception in the U.S. could become a sensation in regions like Europe, Asia or South America.

The rise of global streaming services and improved internet accessibility means international audiences now have unprecedented access to American content, just as Americans can more readily explore international shows.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.