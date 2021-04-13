stacy smith sdsu martha lauzen usc annenberg

TED; The Representation Project

USC Researchers Attack San Diego State’s ‘Flawed’ Study of Women Screen Protagonists

by | April 13, 2021 @ 6:00 PM

USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Center took to Twitter to slam statistics revealing a 28% decline in women screen protagonists in 2020 from SDSU

Call it a Battle of the Think Tanks, or maybe Stat Wars: USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Center took to social media Tuesday to disparage a new report from San Diego State University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, documenting a 28% drop in female film protagonists in top-grossing films in 2020.

In series of critical tweets, the Annenberg Inclusion Center, founded by Stacy Smith, questioned the data, as well as calling out news outlets for publishing what Annenberg calls “flawed” results of the San Diego State study:

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

