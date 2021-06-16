Val Kilmer Weighs In on Batman’s Hypothetical Sex-capades

Val Kilmer has officially weighed in on Batman’s sex life. And in his mind, the vigilante is open to… trying things.

Now, you might find yourself asking, “WHY, oh why, is this something I’m seeing on my timeline?” And we don’t blame you. So in case you missed it, here’s a little context. In a recent interview with Variety, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, the co-creators and executive producers of HBO Max’s raunchy “Harley Quinn” animated series, said there was a scene planned for Season 3 that showed Batman and Catwoman in one of the more private moments of their lives.

“We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that,’” Halpern said. “So we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Naturally, the ensuing Twitter discourse was solely focused on whether Batman was a bit selfish between the sheets. One person even went so far as to craft an entire thread hypothesizing what each iteration of Batman would or wouldn’t do for a woman, and why. In it, they had decided that yes, Kilmer’s Batman would help a lady out.

“Why would you put nipples on him if he wasn’t going to go down town on a nice lady?” the Twitter user wrote.

Val Kilmer, 1995 – why would you put nipples on him if he wasn’t going to go down town on a nice lady? pic.twitter.com/kizHSTZz0g — 🎃☠️ Scarlet Whit🦇🕸 (@WhitneyPuppy) June 14, 2021

Evidently, Kilmer himself agrees. Taking to his own Twitter account on Wednesday, the actor added fuel to the fire with a GIF of a scene from “Batman Forever” in which Nicole Kidman’s Dr. Chase Meridian suggestively tells the Caped Crusader, “We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine.”

“Does he or doesn’t he…?” Kilmer wrote alongside the GIF.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

The implication there seems to be that Batsy is open to trying new things, but Kilmer was careful not to say anything super direct. Still, it seems pretty clear.

At this point, Kilmer is the only official Batman to have waded into this conversation, so it seems we’ll just have to take his word for it.