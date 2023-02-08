‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast Guide: A New Face Joins and an Familiar One Returns (Photos)

The restaurateur has seen many of her employees move onto new ventures. No longer their direct boss, Vanderpump sees herself more as a mentor this season, particularly when it comes to business decisions. Meanwhile, her empire continues to expand, with Vanderpump à Paris opening in Las Vegas.
One of the three original castmembers (alongside Maloney and Sandoval), Shay celebrates a major milestone in Season 10: her wedding to Brock Davies (who returns in a recurring role). "I was bridechilla," Shay tells TheWrap of the magic day. "I'm so excited [about seeing the footage]. Everything was so seamless and perfect, but I wasn't there for the bachelor party so..." She'll have to wait and see if Brock behaved!
Sandoval and Schwartz are under the gun to open their new restaurant, Schwartz and Sandy's. Sandoval finds making music with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, a welcome distraction. But will his music career drive a wedge between him and his best friend/business partner?
Schwartz finds himself under considerable financial strain after splitting from Katie, moving out of their shared home, and funding Schwartz and Sandy's. His relationship with Sandoval also becomes strained. "It will put your friendship to the test," he tells TheWrap. "There were problems on a daily basis and we did a pretty good job being candid with each other and voicing our concerns."
Sandoval's longtime girlfriend has a business venture of her own -- a sandwich shop she's developing with Schwartz's ex, Katie Maloney. "The biggest thing I think I've learned about all these projects is -- all your hopes and dreams and goals in life -- you might get those things but they look completely different than when you first had that dream. Just go with it," Madix tells TheWrap.
Kent split with Randall Emmett after Season 9 when reports of his infidelity surfaced. Kent had some reservations about doing the show post-breakup as a single mom. "Doing this, I had to really dig deep and figure out how maintain my mental health," Kent admitted to TheWrap. "I've really conquered the art of conquering 'reality' from reality."
After Kennedy and Leviss announced their split during the Season 9 reunion, the SUR hostess did a lot of self-reflection. "I've learned that I'm really resilient," Leviss tells TheWrap. "I've learned that I work really well on my own and I've gained this newfound independence...am I'm loving that."
Burnett returns in a recurring role this season, and is still on the outs with a lot of her castmates, though she strikes up a surprising friendship with Maloney. "I'm only talking to Katie and Ariana right now, so it's still a bit of a rocky territory," Burnett tells TheWrap.
Longtime fans of the show will remember Kelly from Seasons 2-7. She's back in a recurring role, supporting her friend Katie. "It's fun to be back for this particular season because so much is happening and you get to see sides of so many people that are single," Kelly told TheWrap. Kelly also shared the news she is expecting a son in mid-March!
The Ohio native makes her debut in Season 10 as James' girlfriend. "I've seen a good amount of it to know what I'm getting into," Lewber said of the show and her boyfriend's bad boy persona. An avid astrologist, Lewber feels super compatible dating a fellow Aquarius. They are both Libra Moons, too.