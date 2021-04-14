Viacom headquarters

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Is ViacomCBS ‘Blowing Smoke’ on Diversity as 4 Top Female Execs Exit?

by | April 14, 2021 @ 4:41 PM

CBS News EVP Kim Godwin’s exit for ABC is the latest in an exodus of top talent

At least four top female executives at ViacomCBS — including three women of color — have left the company in the last month, raising questions about the network’s ability to retain women and diverse talent at a critical time of change for media companies.

In addition to CBS News EVP Kim Godwin — a leading Black news executive who on Wednesday left the network to lead rival ABC News – TheWrap has learned that Stefanie Schwartz, the EVP of ViacomCBS Digital Studios; Nathalie Bordes, the SVP of data and insights at CBS Interactive; and Sarah Jeon, the EVP of business development and strategic partnerships at ViacomCBS Digital, have all left the company in the past month.

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

