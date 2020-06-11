ViacomCBS Promotes Bruce Gillmer to President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events

ViacomCBS has promoted Bruce Gillmer to president of music, music talent, programming & events at ViacomCBS Media Networks, the company announced Thursday.

In Gillmer’s new role, which is effective immediately, he will report to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, and “guide the company’s strategy to align and optimize all music-driven initiatives across ViacomCBS.”

Gillmer “will form and chair a new cross-company initiative to coordinate ViacomCBS’ music programming, talent and events strategy. With representation from ViacomCBS networks, the ViacomCBS Music Council will focus on leveraging the company’s global scale, talent partnerships and production expertise to extend its leadership in this space.”

Additionally, he will lead the strategy for and development of music content on ViacomCBS’ upcoming expanded version of CBS All Access.

Gillmer will continue to oversee music talent, development and programming of music content, series and specials, and events like the MTV VMAs, MTV EMAs and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, for ViacomCBS’ entertainment & youth brands, which include MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, VH1, Pop TV, Paramount Network and Smithsonian Channel, and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), in partnership with entertainment & youth president Chris McCarthy and VCNI president and CEO David Lynn.

Most recently, Gillmer served as head of global music and executive vice president, music & talent, programming & events for Viacom International Media Networks. In his elevated role, Gillmer will “expand his remit to manage priority events across the brand portfolio.”

“Bruce is a driving force behind many of our most iconic moments in music,” Bakish said. “Music is a thread uniting many of our brands, and I’m confident he will maximize the full power of our combined company’s portfolio to bring ViacomCBS’ global music events and programming to new heights.”

The music & events, celebrity talent and creative music integration teams across ViacomCBS entertainment & youth brands will report to Gillmer, along with the MTV international music and talent teams.

In his previous role as head of global music and executive vice president, music & talent, programming & events for Viacom International Media Networks, Gillmer and his team created and produced numerous music series, specials and initiatives, most recently “MTV Fresh Out Live!”; the reimagined, local versions of “YO! MTV Raps” in countries around the world; MTV documentary series “The Ride;” and MTV Push, a global initiative to spotlight new music talent.

Prior to his international and global roles, Gillmer was senior vice president of music and talent relations for VH1 in the US.