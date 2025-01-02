The Viola Davis-led political thriller “G20” has set its Prime Video premiere date for April 10, TheWrap has learned.

Davis is set to play U.S. President Danielle Sutton after she’s been targeted by a militia group at the G20 summit. In an effort to save herself, her loved ones and the country, she must keep one foot ahead of her enemy.

Read Prime Video’s official synopsis below:

“‘G20’ follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Davis), who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit comes under siege. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders. The film will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Alongside Davis, “G20” stars Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

The film was directed by Patricia Riggen and was written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller and Noah Miller. The story is by the Miller brothers.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her — heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride,” Riggen said in a statement. “With ‘G20,’ I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in. I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish.”