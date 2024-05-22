Vivek Ramaswamy Acquires 7.7% Activist Stake in BuzzFeed, Former GOP Hopeful Says Shares Are ‘Undervalued’

The digital media company’s stock skyrocketed more than 50% in premarket trading

Vivek Ramaswamy
Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy, the tech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential hopeful, has acquired a 7.7% activist stake in BuzzFeed in an attempt to “shift” the struggling media company’s strategy.

Ramaswamy acquired 2,723,927 shares in BuzzFeed in a series of purchases from March 14 through May 21, according to an SEC filing Tuesday. Shares of the company skyrocketed more than 50% in premarket trading on Wednesday. 

The entrepreneur “believes the securities of [BuzzFeed] are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity,” according to the filing. 

Vivek Ramaswamy
Read Next
'Daily Show' Roasts Vivek Ramaswamy's 'Multiverse' of Contradictions in Latest 'Biofilm' | Exclusive Video

“The Reporting Person will seek to engage in a dialogue with the Issuer’s Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) and/or management about numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value, including a shift in the Company’s strategy,” the filing noted. 

BuzzFeed has struggled significantly since it went public via SPAC in 2021. In April 2023, the media company announced that it would be shuttering its news division, laying off around 180 staffers across the company. Then in February, BuzzFeed sold Complex to Ntwrk for $108.6 million, while laying off more staffers. 

Earlier this month, Buzzfeed reported a first-quarter loss of $35.7 million, or 72 cents per share, on revenue of $44.8 million.  

Ramaswamy, 38, suspended his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in January, endorsing former president Donald Trump shortly after. The entrepreneur amassed his wealth in the intersection of finance and pharmaceutical research. 

Complex Logo
Read Next
BuzzFeed Sells Complex to Commerce Platform Ntwrk for $108.6 Million

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.