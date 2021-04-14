‘Warrior’ Moves From Cinemax to HBO Max for Season 3

The martial arts drama “Warrior” is moving over to HBO Max from Cinemax for Season 3.

Based on a concept by Bruce Lee, the series is a crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series debuted on Cinemax in 2019 and returned for its second season last October.

Season 2 cast included Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung.

“‘Warrior’ introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer, HBO and HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.”

“Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans,” added executive producer Shannon Lee of Bruce Lee Entertainment: “Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”

“Warrior” was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (“Banshee”) under Tropper Ink Productions. Justin Lin is executive producer for Perfect Storm Entertainment, and Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment.