‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Set for 2025 Release as Filming Wraps, First Image Revealed

“Wednesday” Season 2 will indeed be released on Netflix in 2025, the streamer confirmed on Wednesday (naturally) while unveiling the first official image of Jenna Ortega in the new season as fans patiently await the new episodes. The new look at Ortega’s fan-favorite character comes as production on “Wednesday” Season 2 has finally wrapped in the U.K., with the show now firmly moving into post-production.

The highly anticipated return comes after the first season of the “Addams Family” spinoff series became the second most-watched English-language show in Netflix history three weeks after its debut.

New additions for the Season 2 cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Noah Taylor, Evie Templeton and Owen Painter, who all join as series regulars. Lady Gaga is also set for an undisclosed role.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film “The Addams Family” will also be featured as a guest star in Season 2 alongside Joanna Lumley (“Fool Me Once,” “Absolutely Fabulous”), Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” “Crash”), Frances O’Connor (“The Missing,” “The Twelve”), Haley Joel Osment (“The Kominsky Method,” “Somebody I Used to Know”), Heather Matarazzo (“The Princess Diaries,” “Scream”) and Joonas Suotamo.