WGA East Calls on AFL-CIO to Sever Ties With Major Police Union

The Writers Guild of America East released a statement on Monday calling for the AFL-CIO to sever ties with the International Union of Police Associations, a major police union, in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
In its statement, the guild said that including police unions as part of its coalition is incompatible with the AFL-CIO’s goals: “To vanquish oppression, privation and cruelty in all their forms.” Going further, the guild said the IUPA’s activities are “consistently directed toward the achievement of the program or purposes of authoritarianism, totalitarianism, terrorism and other forces that suppress individual liberties and freedom of association and oppose the basic principles of free and democratic trade unionism.”
“As long as police unions continue to wield their collective bargaining power as a cudgel, preventing reforms and accountability, no one is safe,” the guild said.
The guild’s announcement comes as police unions have come under scrutiny among labor organizers. Police unions have stood as a core element of municipal governments as they lead negotiations on officer pay and often have a major say in the shaping of city budgets. This past week, the Los Angeles Police Protection League criticized Mayor Eric Garcetti after he announced that he would cut LAPD budgets by $100-150 million in response to citywide protests, with director Jamie McBride questioning Garcetti’s mental health.
“I think that he should seek some help, and maybe have someone to talk to, a counselor or something, and reflect on some of his decisions, reflect on his ability to lead the city and keep the citizens safe,” McBride said.
While the AFL-CIO has resisted calls from multiple member unions over the years to cut ties with police unions, which provide major boosts to union rolls, other labor organizations have moved against groups like the IUPA. Last Thursday, MLK Labor, Seattle’s central labor organization, issued an ultimatum to the city’s police guild demanding a meeting to prepare sweeping reform to address “systemic racism” in the SPD or risk expulsion from MLK Labor. Just days after that ultimatum was released, Seattle police fired tear gas on protestors despite promises of a 30-day moratorium on tear gas usage by Mayor Jenny Durkan.
“The system of policing in our society is being demonstrated to be broken,” MLK Labor said in their statement. “Labor can play a critical role, along with our community and elected leaders, in redefining the role of law enforcement in our society by following the lead of our sisters and brothers in the broader community.”
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
