The next Marvel Studios Disney+ series has arrived.

“Moon Knight” introduces Oscar Isaac’s titular hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is the latest in a line of small-screen stories meant to expand the MCU. 2021 brought “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “What If…” and “Hawkeye” and “Moon Knight” kicks 2022 off in style with the story of a man suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder who moonlights as a crime fighter.

But those highly anticipating the show may be wondering, what time does “Moon Knight” come out on Disney+? New episodes drop at 12am PT/3pm ET on Wednesdays, starting Wednesday, March 30.

“Moon Knight” is being released weekly, so only one new episode will be unveiled at a time until the six-episode season is concluded on May 4.

The story of this series follows Steven Grant (Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector (also Isaac). As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Ethan Hawke fills the villainous role of Arthur Harrow, a religious zealot and cult leader who is determined to resurrect the Egyptian god Ammit at all costs. And May Calamawy plays Layla El-Faouly, an archaeologist and someone from Marc Spector’s past.

Mohamed Diab and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead serve as directors on the show, while Jeremy Slater (“The Exorcist”) is the head writer. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers.

Stay tuned to TheWrap as new episodes of “Moon Knight” drop for all of our deep-dive coverage.