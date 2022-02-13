“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” didn’t get all the Marvel spotlight during the Super Bowl, as Marvel Studios also released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series “Moon Knight.” The Marvel Comics adaptation stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a former CIA agent-turned mercenary who was almost killed by his nemesis, before his life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. Four different personalities all fight for control over his body and he also fights crime.

The Super Bowl spot finds Spector being egged on by Ethan Hawke’s mysterious character, who appears to run a cult-like group that may or may not be connected to Khonshu.

“Moon Knight” is the next Marvel Disney+ series after Marvel Studios made its TV debut in 2021 with “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If?” and last but not least “Hawkeye.”

The series boasts head writer Jeremy Slater (“The Umbrella Academy”) and director Mohamed Diab, who directs alongside the directing team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Synchronic,” “Archive 81”).

Check out the “Moon Knight” Super Bowl trailer above along with a new poster below. The series debuts March 30 exclusively on Disney+.

“Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

The official synopsis is as follows: The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.