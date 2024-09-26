Hold your horses, the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards is loading into the stables as we type. The live two-hour event will be hosted by five-time Grammy Award-winning country music legend Shania Twain.

The second annual 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Sept. 26 on NBC and will also be streaming on Peacock.

In an interview with Billboard, Twain called the opportunity a “full-circle” moment.

“It takes me back to my own beginnings in Nashville and as a new recording artist there, and obviously the historic location is always appealing,” Twain said of the awards, which are scheduled to take place at the Grand Ole Opry. “I meet new artists, and I’m running into old friends, making new friends … I’m here more as a fan than anything. It’s the artists that the people want to hear and see, so to me, that is everything. I’ll be smack dab in the middle of it all, so I’m super excited. I’m all access.”

On top of Twain gracing the stage to host, several big names in country music will be presenting, including Ashley Cooke, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Rice and Cody Rhodes. Plus, Miranda Lambert will be honored with the 2024 Country Icon Award.

Prior to the main event, E! will host a two-hour red carpet pre-show, “Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards” that starts at 6 p.m. EST.

And as far as performers for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, MGK, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum and The War and Treaty are slated to take the stage.

Leading the pack with the most nominations is Beyoncé and Zach Bryan, who both have 12 noms each. Kacey Musgraves comes second with 10 noms, and behind them are Morgan Wallen with nine, Luke Combs with eight and Kane Brown with seven nominations. Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Dasha, Tucker Wetmore and Koe Wetzel are all in the running for Best New Artist.

People’s Choice Country Awards — an extension of the People’s Choice Awards — air on Thursday from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.