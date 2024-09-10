Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and More to Perform at People’s Choice Country Awards

Comedian Nate Bargatze and country stars Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and Little Big Town will present

Side by side of Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Kane Brown (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

The People’s Choice Country Awards are coming in hot with Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Kane Brown set to perform. The 2024 event, which will be hosted by Shania Twain, will air live on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock. It will be filmed from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.

Additionally, the red carpet for the event, “Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards,” will begin on 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 26.

Lambert, Urban and Brown will join Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty as performers for the upcoming event. Presenters this year include country stars Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and Little Big Town as well as comedian Nate Bargatze. Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later time.

As well as performing, Lambert will be honored with the Country Icon Award. Brown will also receive the Country Champion Award.

The People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce the event along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner. As for Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Ignjatovic, Prager and Bialkowski. 

The awards show had its inaugural ceremony in 2023. That year, it was hosted by Little Big Town with Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll taking home top honors. That year, Toby Keith took home the Country Icon Award, and Wynonna Judd scored the Country Champion Award.

