Viewership for NBC’s inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards was up 16% from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in delayed multiplatform viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

While genre-focused ceremony initially brought in 3.90 million total viewers according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, total viewership for the NBC-hosted awards show grew to 4.3 million after three days of viewing across platforms, exceeding that of the People’s Choice Awards, which aired on both NBC and E!

The same can be said for the ceremony’s rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, as the People’s Choice Country Awards roped in a rating of 0.31, according to live-plus-same-day figures, which rose to a 0.36 rating in delayed multiplatform viewing.

Additionally, content surrounding the awards ceremony reached 25 million users users across linear, digital and social platforms, according to NBC.

During its Thursday premiere, the People’s Choice Country Awards secured the second-highest viewership of the night across the major broadcasters’ primetime programming, per the live-plus-same day data, with the series launch of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” drawing in 4.36 million viewers as the most-watched program of the night.

Hosted by Little Big Town in Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, the awards ceremony featured performances by Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna.

Jelly Roll tallied up the most wins with four victories, including best male artist, new artist of 2023, song of the year for “Need a Favor” and collaboration song of 2023 for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson. Morgan Wallen scored three wins for the people’s artist of 2023, album of the year for “One Thing at a Time” and concert tour of the year.

Produced by Den of Thieves, executive producers for the awards show include Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski, with RAC Clark serving as an EP and showrunner.

The network will return to the iconic stage of the Grand Ole Opry House for a “Christmas at the Opry” special, which is set to air on Dec. 7, 2023.