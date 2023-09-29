The inaugural People’s Choice Country Music Awards established itself as country’s hottest night, with a star-studded lineup of genre legends, including Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd, Toby Keith and Little Big Town, among many others.

Hosted by Little Big Town in Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Jelly Roll swept the awards show as the most recognized artist of the night, scoring best male artist, new artist of 2023, song of the year for “Need a Favor” and collaboration song of 2023 for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson.

Morgan Wallen came next with three awards, including the people’s artist of 2023, album of the year for “One Thing at a Time” and concert tour of the year. In addition to best collaboration song, Wilson also nabbed the award for female artist of the year, as well as a feature on music video of the year for Hardy’s “Wait in the Truck.”

Elsewhere, P!nk and Chris Stapleton won best crossover song of 2023 for “Just Say I’m Sorry.” Group/duo of 2023 went to Dan + Shay and Blake Shelton won the award for social country star of 2023.

Here’s all the winners at the People’s Choice Country Music Awards 2023. Winners are noted in bold.

People’s Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Old Dominion Zach Bryan

Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton HARDY Jelly Roll Kane Brown Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde Carly Pearch Carrie Underwood Elle King Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Megan Moroney Miranda Lambert

Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Lady A Little Big Town Maddie & Tae Old Dominion Parmalee The War and Treaty

New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Corey Kent ERNEST Megan Moroney Ingrid Andress Jelly Roll Priscilla Block Zach Bryan

Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Shania Twain

Song of 2023

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman) “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak) “Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher) “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta) “Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins) “Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman) “Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips) “Wait in the truck” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

Collaboration Song of 2023

“Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter) “Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak) “Red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Atkins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice) “Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll) “Thank God” (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman) “Wait in the truck” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair) “We Don’t Fight Anumore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good) “You, Me, And Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

Crossover Song of 2023

“Dawns” Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan) “Just Say I’m Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton) “Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran) “Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay) “Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak Felder) “That’s Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers) UNHEALTHY – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough) “Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

Album of 2023

“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson “Different Man” – Kane Brown “Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs “One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen “Religiously. The Album.” – Bailey Zimmerman “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” – Kelsea Ballerini “The mockingbird & THE CROW” – HARDY “Whitsitt Chapel” – Jelly Roll

The Music Video of 2023

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers “Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll “Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney “Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen “Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson “Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

The Concert Tour of 2023