Wynonna Judd to Receive Country Champion Honor at First-Ever ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

After the singer receives the recognition at this month’s ceremony, she’ll also host ‘Christmas at the Opry’ in December

Wynonna Judd (Photo Credit: Jim Wright)

Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Wynonna Judd will receive the Country Champion Award at the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards,” NBC and Peacock have revealed. The show airs live on the networks on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 

“Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior VP for live events at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched.”

She will also host a country holiday party with “Christmas at the Opry,” airing Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We can’t think of a better person to honor as our inaugural ‘Country Champion’ and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events,” Tryon said.

The Sept. 28 “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live on NBC and Peacock, while the Dec. 7 “Christmas at the Opry” will air on NBC before being made available for streaming the next day on Peacock. Both events will originate from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Wynonna is being celebrated by the awards show for her decades-long career, philanthropy and activism. According to organizers, she’s being given the honor for “consistently using her public platform to create meaningful change and advocate for children, military veterans and their families, disaster relief and more” through her work with numerous organizations, including the Wounded Warrior Project and Habitat for Humanity.

Wynonna will join previously announced “People’s Choice Country Awards” honoree Toby Keith, who will be presented the Country Icon Award.

Said to feature many of the best voices in country music, the festive two-hour “Christmas at the Opry” special will put viewers in the holiday spirit with Christmas classics and today’s biggest hits. With Wynonna hosting, the event will feature performances in front of a live audience of country fans. The lineup of performers is set to be announced at a later date.

A limited number of show tickets and VIP packages for the “People’s Choice Country Awards” are available now at Opry.com. Tickets for the Oct. 3 taping of “Christmas at the Opry” are also on sale now.

