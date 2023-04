Wynonna Judd is set to star in a feature-length documentary for Paramount+ that will follow the legendary singer as she navigates the next phase of her life and career following the untimely passing of Naomi Judd.

Beginning with the decision to honor her mother’s legacy by continuing on with “The Judds: The Final Tour,” “Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah” captures candid on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments as part of the sold-out nationwide tour, along with personal anecdotes from Wynonna’s friends and fellow artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood. The film also includes moving and intimate footage of Wynonna spending quiet, reflective time on the farm with her beloved family and animals, as she continues to process her grief.

“It’s real and it’s raw. It’s celebration and sadness. It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life,” Judd said in a statement. “I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

“Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah,” will premiere exclusively on the streamer in the U.S. on April 26. It will also premiere internationally in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on July 19.

“Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Hello Sunshine, in partnership with Sandbox Production. Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea (Hello Sunshine), Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser, Jason Owen (Sandbox Productions) and Bruce Gillmer, Margaret Comeaux and Leslie Fram (MTV Entertainment Studio) are executive producers along with Patty Ivins Specht, who also serves as director.

“Hello Sunshine is so honored that Wynonna trusted us, and our cameras, to join her on this tour and during this time, Rea said in a statement. “We hope that Wynonna’s strength and vulnerability help others experiencing grief. We also hope that her humor, her heart and her powerful voice inspire viewers as much as they did us. This is a very special story.”

On the heels of the documentary releasing on Paramount+, the Country Music Television Network will exclusively air “CMT Presents The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert” on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The special two-hour concert will follow Wynonna’s history-making homecoming return to the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds’ 1991 farewell tour for a special televised event featuring Wynonna’s tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all sharing the same bill for the first time ever

“CMT Presents The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert” is executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), Patrizia DiMaria (LadyPants Productions) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Productions)

“The Judds will forever be one of country music’s most iconic and storied duos. Their original 1991 farewell concert was entertainment at its finest and being able to recreate that concert with Wynonna and so many talented artists is something I will cherish forever,” Owen said in a statement. “Watching Wynonna fully embrace this tour to honor The Judds’ legacy was beyond inspiring, and I can’t wait for others to witness her strength in BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH.”