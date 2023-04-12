Paramount+ Revs Up Promotional Partnership With Forumula 1 Racing

Paramount+ and Formula 1 racing are revving up a first-of-its-kind promotional partnership heading into the 2023-2024 season.

The deal, announced Wednesday, will include Paramount-centered Fan Zones featuring the studio’s hit series, blockbuster movies and beloved characters at official F1 events, trackside signage, digital sponsorships and more. Per a release obtained by TheWrap, the industry’s biggest stars from Paramount projects will be coming together “on and off the grid.”

Paramount’s promotional efforts will first be seen in Melbourne and will be followed by activity in Miami, Montréal, Austria, Silverstone (U.K.), Monza (Italy), Suzuka (Japan), Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo and Las Vegas.

With the deal, Paramount+ becomes an Official Partner of Formula 1.

“Paramount+ continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our growth globally,” Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager at Paramount+, said in a statement. “Becoming an official partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Through this global deal the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will come together, resulting in powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid.”

“This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences,” Brandon Snow, managing director of commercial at Formula 1, added. “Paramount+ and the content on its platform are hugely popular and, like F1, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Together, we will use our global platforms and collective expertise in entertainment to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new levels.”

The full 2023-2024 season partnership came together after a short-term agreement in 2022 that saw successful promotional activity for Paramount and its properties at key F1 races, including Silverstone and Monza.