In the latest news of disruptive concertgoers, P!nk calmly asked for the removal of a crowd member at her San Antonio concert on Monday after he was screaming at her while holding up a sign on his phone that read “Circumcision: Cruel and Harmful.”

While in a transition between songs, the “So What” performer squinted to look at the man’s phone while she sat next to her guitarist.

P!nk kicked out a concertgoer after he screamed and held up a message that says “circumcision: cruel and harmful” on his phone:



“Get that cancer out man.” pic.twitter.com/qThrFvqivD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 26, 2023

“What does that say?” she asks in the clip from Pop Crave above. “Oh, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t ya? Do you feel good about yourself?”

The crowd cheered and laughed as the singer calmly addressed the riled-up concertgoer.

“You spent all this money to come here and do that?” she continued. “C’mon, dude. I could buy a Birkin bag with that type of money. Get that s–t out of here.”

The man then turned in a full circle to show his phone to anyone in the audience who would look at it.

“He wants all of you to read it,” P!nk said. “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision.”

The crowd called for the attendee to leave as P!nk sat with her microphone, dropping it down and quickly lifting it back to her mouth to back the removal herself. Chants of “loser” and “get out of here man” can be heard as he is escorted out of the venue.

“Get out. Get that out of here,” she said. “Get that cancer out, man.”

The singer then expressed that she felt bad that the man wasted his time doing that. She is currently on the “Summer Carnival” tour for her latest album “Trustfall,” heading next to Houston, Texas on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the singer experienced a strange interruption to her show. Two months ago amidst all of the flying objects thrown at singers like Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more, a fan threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage as P!nk sang “Just Like a Pill.”