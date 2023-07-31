Cardi B Concertgoer Files Battery Report After Rapper Threw Her Mic Into Audience

A woman who says she was struck by Cardi B’s microphone on Saturday reported the incident to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day.

During Cardi’s show at Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas, a woman in the audience threw liquid at the rapper, who immediately retaliated by throwing her microphone back at the woman. While Cardi reportedly hit her target, the microphone bounced off and also hit another woman. It is unclear who made the report.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the Las Vegas Police Department’s Public Information Office shared in a statement to the media. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

No further details were provided.

According to TMZ, the rapper has been listed as a battery suspect.

TheWrap has reached out to both Cardi’s representative for comment.

The rapper retweeted a video of the incident captioned “Jealous Ass Bitch!”

Before the incident, Cardi and her DJ invited the audience to splash water on her in the triple-digit weather to cool her off, but her reaction conflicted with that request. Her security went into the crowd and escorted the individual away after the rapper threw her mic.

Cardi B’s concert was the latest to exhibit a trend of audience members throwing things at performers. It has also happened to Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and more with solid thrown objects. Some entertainers have been struck in the face, while others, like Drake, have gotten hit in the arm. One fan threw ashes onto the stage at P!nk’s show.